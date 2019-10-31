Likud: Blue and White holding ‘fake negotiations’ with us, real talks with Arabs

Blue and White wants a minority government supported by the Joint List and not a unity government, Likud chief negotiator Yariv Levin said going into talks on Thursday.



The negotiating teams for the two large parties took place on Thursday morning in Ramat Gan, with both sides skeptical about their chances of success.

“We are here with a difficult feeling that this is apparently fake negotiations,” Levin said. “The real negotiations are happening with [Joint List leader Ayman] Odeh to establish a lunatic minority government with the Arabs.”Blue and White leader Benny Gantz plans to meet with Odeh on Thursday afternoon.Levin said he planned to ask Blue and White negotiators Yoram Turbowicz and Shalom Shlomo if they abandoned “this foolish idea,” and whether they truly want a unity government, following the “president’s plan” that would allow Gantz to be prime minister while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes an extended leave to handle his legal woes.“Unfortunately, it seems that this time, once again, we won’t hear answers to all these questions,” Levin added.Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Likud and Blue and White seemed as far apart as ever, with sources on both sides saying they don’t see a path to a coalition , making a third election likely.Blue and White leader Benny Gantz has 21 days left to form a government before the mandate to do so goes to the Knesset, which will then have 21 days for a majority of its members to back a candidate for prime minister. If that does not happen, a third election within a year will be called.A senior Blue and White source said there has been almost no substance in their meetings with Likud so far, and the Likud’s insistence that Netanyahu be prime minister first in a rotation was a nonstarter as long as Gantz has the mandate to form a government.Levin said that Gantz has shown willingness to compromise after meeting with Netanyahu, but the rest of Blue and White’s quadripartite leadership, which also includes Yair Lapid, Moshe Ya’alon and Gabi Ashkenazi, pushed back, leading Gantz to reverse course.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });