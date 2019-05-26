Likud denies going to immediate election

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting on Sunday.
(photo credit: YANIR COZIN / MAARIV)
A source close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied a Channel 12 report that the Knesset would vote on Monday on dispersing itself and initiating an election.
Netanyahu has until Wednesday night to tell President Reuven Rivlin that he has enough support to build a coalition and until next Mondy to present coalition agreements that would have to be voted on two days later.
The source confirmed a Channel 12 report that the Likud's governing secretariat would hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to prepare for the possibility of another election being held.
The secretariat is expected to vote on a proposal by Netanyahu to cancel the party's primaries for both its chairman and its Knesset list.
Channel 13 reported that the Likud invited Kahlon to run together if another election would be held and that Kahlon has not decided yet whether to accept.
