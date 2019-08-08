Likud officials: Netanyahu intends to form coalition with Gantz - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering creating a coalition with Benny Gantz and his Israel Resilience party, according to Kan.



According to the report, if Netanyahu wins the elections, he will turn to Gantz, his election rival, to create a government with the Israel Resilience party, but without the rest of the Blue and White members.

Most Recent Videos from JPost

"We have no problem going with Gantz - without Yesh Atid," Likud MK David Bitan confirmed the report on Thursday.The idea comes from the understanding that Gantz is the most likely to join a right-wing coalition out of the members of Blue and White, the officials claimed."We are discussing with Likud MKs with the intention of forming a government without Netanyahu after the elections. In any case, Netanyahu's plans will receive the same response he did when he approached us before dragging us into the current election campaign - a negative answer," Blue and White responded.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });