Likud officials: Netanyahu intends to form coalition with Gantz - report

The report claims that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considers creating a coalition with Benny Gantz and the Israel Resilience party.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 8, 2019 16:28
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Israel Resilience party leader Benny Gantz

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Israel Resilience party leader Benny Gantz. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering creating a coalition with Benny Gantz and his Israel Resilience party, according to Kan.

According to the report, if Netanyahu wins the elections, he will turn to Gantz, his election rival, to create a government with the Israel Resilience party, but without the rest of the Blue and White members.

"We have no problem going with Gantz - without Yesh Atid," Likud MK David Bitan confirmed the report on Thursday.

The idea comes from the understanding that Gantz is the most likely to join a right-wing coalition out of the members of Blue and White, the officials claimed.

"We are discussing with Likud MKs with the intention of forming a government without Netanyahu after the elections. In any case, Netanyahu's plans will receive the same response he did when he approached us before dragging us into the current election campaign - a negative answer," Blue and White responded.


August 8, 2019
Cats' of Jerusalem purr-fect holiday

By AARON REICH

