Likud MKs pledge loyalty to Netanyahu, deny attempt to present new leader

Likud Knesset members celebrate with Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife after the elections..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Likud Knesset members are being asked to sign a petition on Sunday reiterating that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and only Netanyahu, is the party's candidate to form the next government.
The petition came after Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said on Channel 12's Meet the Press program on Saturday evening that he would like to see a prime minister from Likud who is not Netanyahu and suggested Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein.
"We the undersigned candidates on the Likud list for the 22nd Knesset underscore that we will not receive any dictation from any other party," the petition says.
"Without regard to the results of the election, Netanyahu is the Likud's only candidate for prime minister, and there will be no other candidate.
The petition drive was initiated by MK David Bitan and immediately endorsed by Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, among other Netanyahu loyalists. The party's 40 top candidates will be asked to sign the petition.
Edelstein, Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Communications Minister David Amsalem all released statements on Saturday night condemning Liberman for interfering in their party.
Blue and White number two Yair Lapid tweeted an endorsement of Liberman's comments on Sunday.
"Bibi is right," Lapid wrote. "Behind his back, everyone in Likud is already searching for his successor and talking about nothing but that. Right now they are whispering, but not for much longer."
This petition was revealed first by the Ynet website.
Netanyahu's spokesman Yonatan Urich mocked Lapid's reaction to the petition by saying that Blue and White is considering stopping its four leaders attacking each other for a day.
The Democratic Union's number two candidate, former MK Stav Shaffir, wrote on Twitter that the petition showed that the Likud is "committing suicide."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>