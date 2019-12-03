The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Likud prepares for third election with central committee vote

Sa’ar allies seek date for leadership primary.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
DECEMBER 3, 2019 16:32
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Likud members in December 24th, 2018
Coalition talks may be continuing, but the Likud has already begun preparing for a third election in less than a year, with a vote to cancel the primary for the party list in the
central committee on Thursday.
There is only one item on the agenda Likud central committee chairman MK Chaim Katz sent to members this week, which is canceling the primary for the Likud list in case of another election.
The decision is expected to pass easily, and is part of an effort by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reassure backbenchers that they will remain lawmakers in the next Knesset, so that they do not break away from Likud and give Blue and White a majority to form a government.
Supporters of MK Gideon Sa’ar in the central committee petitioned Katz, a Sa’ar ally, to set a date for a primary for the party’s leadership, as well.
Sa’ar’s office declined to comment on the matter.
Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar said he “estimates there will be a primary for the party’s leadership if there is an election” in an interview with the Knesset Channel on Tuesday.
Sa’ar is the only MK to challenge Netanyahu for the party’s leadership, and demanded a leadership vote before the end of the 21 days in which the Knesset can choose a candidate to form the next government.
Last week, Netanyahu agreed to hold the vote, but in six weeks, long after the 21 days are over. No date has been set yet.
Sa’ar has said that Netanyahu should be voted out because “it is quite clear he unfortunately cannot form a government and won’t be able to in the foreseeable future.”
“What’s the horizon? Where is the hope? [Netanyahu] can’t drag the country to elections forever,” Sa’ar said at The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic conference last month.
Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan, an influential Likud figure, called for a primary in a Facebook post, praising Sa’ar, but stopping short of endorsing him.
Dagan described Netanyahu as “one of the great leaders of the State of Israel, a level above many of the prime ministers before him,” but warned that “rule by the nationalist camp is in clear danger.
“Our central goal is continuing leading the State of Israel through a Zionist government with values, and today… it is understood and clear that will only happen in a government based on the nationalist camp,” he added.
“In the situation created, and since there appears to be no possibility of forming a government, we must have primaries for the head of the movement,” Dagan wrote. “MK Gideon Sa’ar is a worthy leader with values, one of the pillars of the nationalist camp, who proved himself in recent years as a protector of the Land of Israel and the values of Zionism and the nation. It would be most appropriate for him to run in the primaries for the leadership of the movement ahead of the next election.”
Dagan’s statement comes after activists in the Likud’s right flank, led by Susie Dym and Natan Engelsman, tried to convince the party’s MKs to gather 61 signatures for a different one of them to be prime minister, saying last week that “any right-wing prime minister is preferable to elections.”


