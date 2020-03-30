Likud pushing for annexation even in coalition with Blue and White, Labor

Likud demanded in coalition negotiations that MKs be allowed to vote according to their conscience in any vote about settlement annexation, a minister in the party confirmed on Monday.

If such an agreement is reached, the Knesset would likely be able to approve applying Israeli law to settlements in the West Bank even if Blue and White and Labor, who oppose unilateral annexation, are in the coalition.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to apply Israeli law to all Israeli towns in the West Bank, in the framework of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which allows for Israeli annexation of 30% of the West Bank , which is more than just the settlements. The other 70% would become a demilitarized Palestinian state.

There would likely be 61 votes in the Knesset favor of annexation, should the matter be brought to a vote. The bloc of Likud, Shas, UTJ and Yamina, who recommended Netanyahu as prime minister, make up 58 seats. With the addition of Derech Eretz, whose two MKs Zvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel support annexation, and Gesher, whose sole MK Orly Levy-Abecassis holds right-wing views on diplomatic issues, the Right reaches 61.

A free vote on annexation would be "a huge achievement" for the Right, the Likud minister said.

Earlier this week, a source close to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said he has consistently opposed “unilateral annexation.”

Gantz “has the general principle of not wanting to alienate Jordan and Egypt, and that position has not changed,” the source said.

Asked about Gantz’s apparent opposition to a core element of the peace plan, a Trump administration source said that Gantz “came to Washington and said he’s in favor of it, and we have not heard anything different from him.”

“Until he tells us [otherwise], we are proceeding as though we have a partner on the other side,” the source said.

Also Monday, several Likud ministers speculated that Netanyahu may offer them ambassadorships in lieu of cabinet portfolios.

Gantz and Netanyahu have agreed to form the new government based on parity between the camps in favor of each candidate, which will likely mean 15 for each side. Since there are far more parties in Netanyahu’s 58-seat bloc than in Gantz’s 19, Likud is not expected to have more than eight ministers, as opposed to its current 21.

This means Netanyahu will have to deal with many disappointed members of his faction, and a diplomatic post is one way the prime minister may placate his MKs. The law currently allows 11 political appointees to diplomatic positions.

Among the ambassadorial roles that expire later this year and could be filled by a politician later this year, are ambassador to the US, UN, UK, France and Russia, as well as consul-general in New York.

Some, like Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer and Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon have had their tenure in their role extended several times.

Ambassador to the UN is seen as the most politically attractive role, with multiple ministers saying on condition of anonymity that they would take it if they cannot return to the cabinet.

“I wouldn’t refuse the UN if the prime minister should offer it,” one minister said.

Netanyahu has offered Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan the UN post multiple times, but he turned it down.

Energy, Water and Infrastructure Steinitz, a close Netanyahu ally, is thought to be a leading candidate for Ambassador to the US.