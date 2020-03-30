The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Likud pushing for annexation even in coalition with Blue and White, Labor

Netanyahu could offer ambassadorships to disappointed Likud ministers not getting new portfolios.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MARCH 30, 2020 16:04
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu during a speech to the Knesset. (photo credit: REUTERS)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu during a speech to the Knesset.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Likud demanded in coalition negotiations that MKs be allowed to vote according to their conscience in any vote about settlement annexation, a minister in the party confirmed on Monday.
If such an agreement is reached, the Knesset would likely be able to approve applying Israeli law to settlements in the West Bank even if Blue and White and Labor, who oppose unilateral annexation, are in the coalition.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to apply Israeli law to all Israeli towns in the West Bank, in the framework of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which allows for Israeli annexation of 30% of the West Bank, which is more than just the settlements. The other 70% would become a demilitarized Palestinian state.
There would likely be 61 votes in the Knesset favor of annexation, should the matter be brought to a vote. The bloc of Likud, Shas, UTJ and Yamina, who recommended Netanyahu as prime minister, make up 58 seats. With the addition of Derech Eretz, whose two MKs Zvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel support annexation, and Gesher, whose sole MK Orly Levy-Abecassis holds right-wing views on diplomatic issues, the Right reaches 61.
A free vote on annexation would be "a huge achievement" for the Right, the Likud minister said.
Earlier this week, a source close to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said he has consistently opposed “unilateral annexation.”
Gantz “has the general principle of not wanting to alienate Jordan and Egypt, and that position has not changed,” the source said.
Asked about Gantz’s apparent opposition to a core element of the peace plan, a Trump administration source said that Gantz “came to Washington and said he’s in favor of it, and we have not heard anything different from him.”
“Until he tells us [otherwise], we are proceeding as though we have a partner on the other side,” the source said.
Also Monday, several Likud ministers speculated that Netanyahu may offer them ambassadorships in lieu of cabinet portfolios.
Gantz and Netanyahu have agreed to form the new government based on parity between the camps in favor of each candidate, which will likely mean 15 for each side. Since there are far more parties in Netanyahu’s 58-seat bloc than in Gantz’s 19, Likud is not expected to have more than eight ministers, as opposed to its current 21.
This means Netanyahu will have to deal with many disappointed members of his faction, and a diplomatic post is one way the prime minister may placate his MKs. The law currently allows 11 political appointees to diplomatic positions.
Among the ambassadorial roles that expire later this year and could be filled by a politician later this year, are ambassador to the US, UN, UK, France and Russia, as well as consul-general in New York.
Some, like Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer and Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon have had their tenure in their role extended several times.
Ambassador to the UN is seen as the most politically attractive role, with multiple ministers saying on condition of anonymity that they would take it if they cannot return to the cabinet.
“I wouldn’t refuse the UN if the prime minister should offer it,” one minister said.
Netanyahu has offered Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan the UN post multiple times, but he turned it down.
Energy, Water and Infrastructure Steinitz, a close Netanyahu ally, is thought to be a leading candidate for Ambassador to the US. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz ambassador Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus regulations must be enforced on everyone By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman Syria: ISIS prisoners try to break out during coronavirus crisis By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by