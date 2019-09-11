Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Likud's Sa'ar: Mandelblit an honest man

Says Israelis know Netanyahu will handle Trump best.

By
September 11, 2019 10:14
Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar expressed confidence on Wednesday in Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, who will decide Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legal fate in December.

Mandelblit will rule on whether to issue a final indictment of Netanyahu in three criminal cases.

Speaking at a Hebrew language conference in Herzliya sponsored by the Ma'ariv and Jerusalem Post newspapers, Sa'ar said he had full faith in Mandelblit, but added "humans can make mistakes."

Sa'ar said he believed next Tuesday's election would be decided by diplomatic issues.

Asked by Ma'ariv columnist Ben Caspit why Netanyahu did not annex land in his first 13 years as prime minister, Sa'ar said the Knesset would pass a bill to annex the Jordan Valley if Netanyahu is re-elected and noted that Netanyahu said in a speech on Tuesday that he was waiting for US President Donald Trump's peace plan.

"The election next week is about who is able to reach agreements with the US for our security, to secure the Jordan River as our border," Sa'ar said.

Sa'ar said Netanyahu would work closely together with Trump on upcoming developments on Iran.

"Despite anti-Semitic myths, we don't control the US," he said. "If there will be a meeting and dialogue, its goal would be to improve the agreement reached with [former US President Barack] Obama. Who is better to work with Washington on fixing that plan? Prime Minister Netanyahu or [Blue and White leaders Yair] Lapid and [Benny] Gantz. Every fair Israeli knows."


