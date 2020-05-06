Lior Suchard predicted June 14 as final end to coronavirus restrictions

Mentalist Lior Suchard has stunned audiences around the world with his extra-sensory perception. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that a month and half ago the Israeli celebrity accurately predicted when the restrictions forced on the country by the coronavirus pandemic would be lifted.In a live Instagram chat on March 23, actress Mali Levi asked Suchard if he could estimate when the enforced isolation would end and Israel would open up fully again. Suchard answered, "June 14." Then he jokingly added, "2026" before adding a "stam" (just kidding)."On Monday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the easing of restrictions and gave the date of June 14 as the target for canceling all existing constraints regarding crowd gathering sizes and enabling the opening of theaters, restaurants and other businesses.Suchard has been keeping busy throughout the shutdown, with his series "Gone Mental With Lior" on the Quibi platform, and an upcoming appearance this Friday on the Graham Norton show. Maybe Suchard can now direct his talents to predict whether Israel will have a government at the end of the week or head to fourth elections.