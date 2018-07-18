Litzman, UTJ to remain in government, Councils of Torah Sages say

Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman at the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, June 3, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received good news early Wednesday when the Councils of Torah Sages of the Agudat Yisrael party of the United Torah Judaism faction decided to remain in his government, despite the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) conscription issue remaining undecided.
UTJ and Agudah leader Yaakov Litzman had threatened to quit the government if a new haredi conscription bill, that legalizes haredim being conscripted for army service, had been passed before the Knesset begins its extended summer recess on Thursday. The decision of the rabbis means he will not have to leave his post as deputy health minister.
There had been a possibility that Litzman would leave alone or with only the four Agudat Yisrael MKs, with the rest of UTJ splitting and remaining in Netanyahu's coalition.
Coalition chair David Amsalem (likud) told reporters on Monday that those possiblites were "an uban myth."