Lockheed Martin, Rafael sign understanding to market SPICE missile kits

Trade visitors are seen walking over a road crossing covered with Lockheed Martin branding at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018..
(photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)
Lockheed Martin and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems have signed a memorandum of understanding to market Rafael’s Smart, Precise Impact and Cost-Effective (SPICE) stand-off weapon guidance kits, the American defense giant announced.
SPICE is a stand-off autonomous, air-to-surface weapon system capable of destroying targets with pinpoint accuracy and at high attack volumes in a GPS-denied environment.
Combat proven and integrated on Israeli F-16C/D fighter jets, and those of several international customers, the missile uses a state-of-the-art electro-optical seeker with unique scene-matching algorithms, navigation guidance and homing techniques to achieve operational missions in adverse weather without GPS.
The SPICE missile can also overcome GPS jamming and it’s mission profile can be set to a specific impact angle to suit the target profile, such as a steep dive angle for deep penetration of a target.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two companies covers the SPICE 1000 (1,000-pound/435-kilogram) and the 2,000-pound Spice 2000 precision guided missile kit variants.
“SPICE is a leading air-to-surface weapon system offering US and international air forces operating Lockheed Martin’s platforms, as well as strategic bomber aircraft, an important complement to their existing operational capabilities," said Yuval Miller, Executive Vice President, Head of Rafael’s Air & C4ISR Division.
“SPICE’s unique features greatly enhance the US's ability to operate in contested environments. We are excited to engage in cooperation with Lockheed Martin to make SPICE available as a US-made system, adapted to fully meet US standards,” he added.
“Lockheed Martin has a long history of successfully providing customers with missiles
and missile systems that are affordable, proven and in production,” said Dan Norton, vice president of Strategy and Business Development at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “This partnership will allow us to share our precision guided system and aircraft integration expertise with allies that can benefit from the mission flexibility that the SPICE 1000 and SPICE 2000 offer.”
The announcement comes as Rafael plans to declare the SPICE 250 precision-guided stand-off glide munition operational by next year.
The SPICE 250 has a standoff range of 100 km and weighs 250 pounds (113 KG) and is equipped with a 100 KG-class multipurpose warhead. It can be used in all weather environments and in the day or night.
The main customer for the lightweight SPICE 250 missile will be the Israeli Air Force