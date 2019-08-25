Lod Mayor joins call for new settlement as response to attack

In an unusual move the Mayor of the city of Lod, Yair Revivo, issued a joint call with Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan for the construction of a new settlement as a response to Friday's terror attack.



"We are jointly calling from both sides of the Green Line to establish a new settlement in Judea and Samaria as an answer to the murder,” said Revivo.

Rina Shnerb, 17, who was killed in the attack was a resident of Lod.Dagan said he expected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce the establishment of a new settlement each time there is a terror attack.Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich [Yemina] said Netanyahu must act more forcibly against terror.“While we are busy with Iran and the Gaza border, dear Jews are being hurt week after week in Judea and Samaria. This has to stop!" Smotrich [Yemina] said."It is time to charge a price. The Palestinian Authority, which incites to terror has to be dismantled, their hope needs to be dashed, and it's time to take responsibility and apply sovereignty in all Judea and Samaria areas. The bloodied voice of our brothers, sisters, children and parents cries out of the earth – and this can't go on!” Smotrich said.Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said, "The attack in [the region of] Benyamin is a slap in the face of Netanyahu's 'surrender government,' which chooses to abandon the security of Israeli citizens in favor of bribery payments to Hamas and the PA to buy quiet until the election.”Blue and White leaders canceled an election campaign tour to Tel Aviv's Hatikvah Market on Friday. "This is no time for election campaigns," said former IDF Chief of Staff MK Gabi Ashkenazi.Labor-Gesher chairman Amir Peretz also attacked the prime minister's policy, claiming that "Netanyahu's 'conflict management' policy leads the country to a cessation of security. When all of the PM's efforts are directed toward his political survival, he stops seeing people; he obviously has no time to worry about civilian security for everyone everywhere in Israel.""The criminal attack calls for a harsh response," Interior Minister Arye Deri said.

