Lone soldiers get help from Nefesh B’Nefesh and FIDF

The Nefesh B’Nefesh-FIDF Lone Soldier’s Program hosted the first-ever International Lone Soldier Grant Ceremony at Beit HaChayal in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night for new olim who will be enlisting in the IDF this upcoming Sunday.



The event had over 100 attendees, as well as head of the FIDF’s Israel Office, Alon Even and Lt. Col. Yael Fisher from “Meitav,” who came to wish the Olim well in their upcoming draft.

“We are incredibly proud of these young men and women, and all they will be contributing to the State of Israel” said Noya Govrin, director of the Nefesh B’Nefesh-FIDF Lone Soldier Program. “Our staff is here to accompany and assist all lone soldier olim through every step of their journey, and we look forward to celebrating with them at each milestone of their army service through their transition back to civilian life.”During the event, these future lone soldiers received practical information on starting their journey in the IDF from the Lone Soldier Program’s staff, as well as small financial grants to help them through their service. Many of the new olim will be starting their army service in Michve Alon in order to work on their Hebrew, and to gain practical tools to ensure an easier integration into the IDF and Israeli society as a whole. Following Michve Alon, the lone soldiers will be serving in a variety of units including Paratroopers, Maglan, Duvdevan, Nahal Brigade, Golani Brigade and more.This story was written in cooperation with Nefesh B’Nefesh.

