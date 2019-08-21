Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lone soldiers get help from Nefesh B’Nefesh and FIDF

“We are incredibly proud of these young men and women, and all they will be contributing to the State of Israel” said Noya Govrin, director of the Nefesh B’Nefesh-FIDF Lone Soldier Program.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 21, 2019 23:14
1 minute read.
KKL-JNF

233 US and Canadian Olim Land in Israel with Nefesh B’Nefesh. (photo credit: KKL-JNF)

The Nefesh B’Nefesh-FIDF Lone Soldier’s Program hosted the first-ever International Lone Soldier Grant Ceremony at Beit HaChayal in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night for new olim who will be enlisting in the IDF this upcoming Sunday.

The event had over 100 attendees, as well as head of the FIDF’s Israel Office, Alon Even and Lt. Col. Yael Fisher from “Meitav,” who came to wish the Olim well in their upcoming draft.

“We are incredibly proud of these young men and women, and all they will be contributing to the State of Israel” said Noya Govrin, director of the Nefesh B’Nefesh-FIDF Lone Soldier Program. “Our staff is here to accompany and assist all lone soldier olim through every step of their journey, and we look forward to celebrating with them at each milestone of their army service through their transition back to civilian life.”

During the event, these future lone soldiers received practical information on starting their journey in the IDF from the Lone Soldier Program’s staff, as well as small financial grants to help them through their service. Many of the new olim will be starting their army service in Michve Alon in order to work on their Hebrew, and to gain practical tools to ensure an easier integration into the IDF and Israeli society as a whole. Following Michve Alon, the lone soldiers will be serving in a variety of units including Paratroopers, Maglan, Duvdevan, Nahal Brigade, Golani Brigade and more.

This story was written in cooperation with Nefesh B’Nefesh.


Related Content

August 21, 2019
Israel’s Big Apple main-draw hopes dashed

By HOWARD BLAS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings