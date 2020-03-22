Lucy Aharish fired from Kan 11 after taking part in rally

Lucy Aharish, the Israeli-Arab news presenter known for her charm and chutzpah, was fired from the government channel, Kan 11 on Sunday, the morning after she participated in an online rally critical of the government sponsored by the Darchenu movement. Aharish began co-hosting the Culture Agent program with Koby Meidan on Channel 11 just a week ago. coronavirus pandemic, which almost 600,000 watched on Facebook Live. In addition to Aharish, participants included ex-Shin Bet head Yuval Diskin, actress Gila Almagor, former Mossad chief Efraim Halevy and a former vice president of the Supreme Court, Elyakim Rubinstein. In a statement, Kan 11 denied that her firing had anything to do with the rally. “In the shadow of the Corona crisis, the broadcast schedule and the staff are changing. The program presented by Geula Even Saar and Yaron Brovinsky was cancelled and Geula, who is an employee of Tagid [the corporation that runs the news] will present [a program] with Kobi Meidan instead of Lucy Aharish. There is no connection to Aharish's participation in events not related to Tagid.”Darchenu released a statement Sunday in response to Aharish’s dismissal asking the public to contact Kan’s chairman and express their disapproval. Yair “Yaya” Fink, the director of Darchenu, said, “Those who bothered to hear her words last night at the demonstration of half a million witnessed a speech that was all a call for unity and statehood and against incitement and racism and in favor of respectful discourse. Lucy is a symbol of a common life between all parts of Israeli society and [her firing] is difficult to digest.”Netanyahu has come in from criticism from many quarters over what some have termed his authoritarian handling of the pandemic, particularly his request that electronic surveillance of citizens be used to monitor their whereabouts. In a lengthy Facebook post Sunday morning, Aharish wrote: “These are not easy days. And those who love this country cannot stay on the sidelines. . . I cannot sit on the side, even it if costs me money and my living. Thank you so much, loved ones, for the endless support and love you sent yesterday.”She then posted the speech she made at the demonstration, that read, in part, “For years now, every time I make a criticism, voices speak out telling me to say thank you and shut up . . . So I'm asking you for the next few minutes to try to disconnect from my identity. Forget for a moment that a Muslim Arab woman is talking to you, but a human, flesh and blood woman, a citizen of the State of Israel, a country we all care about.”In 2018, Aharish and actor Tsahi Halevi (Fauda, Mossad), revealed that they had gotten married after dating secretly for years to avoid negative publicity over their interfaith romance, an announcement that was greeted by support but also controversy.Fink said in his statement that Aharish’s dismissal should not be compared to the dismissal of journalist Erel Segel from Kan after he participated in video with Netanyahu during the campaign. Aharish is a veteran journalist and presenter who has appeared on many networks, including now-defunct Channel 10 and i24.On Saturday night, Aharish took part in an online protest sponsored by the Darchenu group against Prime Minister Netanyahu and his handling of the Knesset during the