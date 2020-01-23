The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Luxury jewelry coming to Ramat Aviv mall

The luxury jewelry brand H. Stern is launching a new store in the Ramat Aviv mall.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 23, 2020 13:24
Diamond (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Diamond
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The luxury jewelry brand H. Stern is launching a new store in the Ramat Aviv mall, which continues the design line of its flagship stores in New York and Brazil, with a $1.5 million investment.
The luxury jewelry brand H. Stern is launching a new store in the Ramat Aviv mall.
The store occupies a space of 155 sq.m., designed by Brazilian architect Arthur Casas and continues the design line of its world flagship stores on Fifth Avenue in New York and in the Iguatemi Mall in Sao Paulo.
The cost of the investment is about $1.5 million.
The impressive store resembles a jewelry box and the delicate craftsmanship of jewelry making. "We wanted to provide an intimate and aesthetic experience for our customers, along with a prestigious atmosphere," explains Roberto Stern, President of H. Stern International.
The store's new front incorporates a design element of the "S" in the brand logo and creates a metallic gold pattern and texture that changes according to the amount of light.
The interior is designed with clean lines and circular shapes and a dome, which simulates the top of the jewelry box and creates a sense of height. At the heart of the space where display cabinets and curved-shaped tables that invite customers to discover the beauty of the jewelry.
The strength of the design is conveyed through natural materials and free forms, creating a sensory experience that emphasizes the main mission: to capture the delicate art of the jewelry, both on display and when customers wear the jewelry. Great attention was given to create a warm feeling in the store, using natural tones and textures that include wood, fabric, leather and metal, which create an intimate experience.
H. Stern is a leader in the world of luxury jewelry market, especially in Israel, for maintaining brand values, constant innovation and unique designs. The company is currently launching its SILK collection, inspired by the spinning of silk yarn and a tribute to the ancient Eastern tradition.
Over the past few years, several of the` brand's branches have been upgraded in Israel and around the world to provide an intimate and prestigious experience.
Sharon Rosenberg, general manager of H. Stern Israel: "H. Stern currently operates 13 stores in strategic locations around the country. The store in Ramat Aviv is the flagship store, and we are proud to launch it in a unique design that falls in line with the international standard. We will continue to innovate and lead the jewelry market in Israel."


Tags Israel jewelry in israel shopping
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A powerful message at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog Honoring Holocaust victims means fighting antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin Prejudices and ignorance among Israeli settlers in the West Bank By GERSHON BASKIN
Irwin Cotler Auschwitz 75 years later: Universal lessons By IRWIN COTLER
Douglas Bloomfield Senate Republicans are Trump's Kool-Aid soldiers By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by