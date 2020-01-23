Luxury jewelry coming to Ramat Aviv mall

The luxury jewelry brand H. Stern is launching a new store in the Ramat Aviv mall, which continues the design line of its flagship stores in New York and Brazil, with a $1.5 million investment.

The store occupies a space of 155 sq.m., designed by Brazilian architect Arthur Casas and continues the design line of its world flagship stores on Fifth Avenue in New York and in the Iguatemi Mall in Sao Paulo.

The impressive store resembles a jewelry box and the delicate craftsmanship of jewelry making. "We wanted to provide an intimate and aesthetic experience for our customers, along with a prestigious atmosphere," explains Roberto Stern, President of H. Stern International.

The store's new front incorporates a design element of the "S" in the brand logo and creates a metallic gold pattern and texture that changes according to the amount of light.

The interior is designed with clean lines and circular shapes and a dome, which simulates the top of the jewelry box and creates a sense of height. At the heart of the space where display cabinets and curved-shaped tables that invite customers to discover the beauty of the jewelry.

The strength of the design is conveyed through natural materials and free forms, creating a sensory experience that emphasizes the main mission: to capture the delicate art of the jewelry, both on display and when customers wear the jewelry. Great attention was given to create a warm feeling in the store, using natural tones and textures that include wood, fabric, leather and metal, which create an intimate experience.

H. Stern is a leader in the world of luxury jewelry market, especially in Israel, for maintaining brand values, constant innovation and unique designs. The company is currently launching its SILK collection, inspired by the spinning of silk yarn and a tribute to the ancient Eastern tradition.

Over the past few years, several of the` brand's branches have been upgraded in Israel and around the world to provide an intimate and prestigious experience.