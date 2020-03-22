MDA announces 3 new drive-through coronavirus testing locations

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout Israel, Magen David Adom (MDA) announced Saturday night that they would increase the number of drive-through testing sites in the country.One such drive-through testing site, which MDA dubbed the "Drive and Test," is already active at the Ganei Yehoshua parking area in Tel Aviv. Those who need to get tested drive in their own private vehicles to the area and are tested while sitting in their car. However, three new locations will be opened within the next few days in Haifa, Beersheba and Jerusalem ,respectively. The move was made following a decision by Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman, Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov and MDA director-general Eli Bin. Like the Tel Aviv site, the new drive-through testing sites will be manned by MDA teams, police officers and security personnel, and are expected to test thousands of Israelis every day. "Facing the struggle with the Coronavirus outbreak in Israel, we have decided with the health minister, the director-general of the Health Ministry and the professional team members at the ministry and MDA, to dramatically increase the number of swab tests taken," Bin said in a statement."MDA professional paramedics that already tested 14,000 people over the last few weeks are determined to increase their activities in spite of the overload of work and difficulties. The Drive and Test locations that has proven their effectiveness in the world are expected to increase the swab tests dramatically to the numbers we are striving to achieve."Magen David Adom will continue to do its utmost, assisting in the struggle against the coronavirus, for the good health and saving the life of the people in Israel." Israelis who do not have access to private vehicles will be tested at home, as per the preexisting guidelines.The announcement of the new drive-through locations was made as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rose to over 800, with the country even suffering its first death from the virus.