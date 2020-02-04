The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
MK Haim Katz given immunity by Knesset

Former Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Haim Katz is suspected of breach of trust, claims he’s innocent and is being punished for something he never did.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 20:33
Likud MK Haim Katz (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Likud MK Haim Katz
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Former Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Haim Katz was granted by the Knesset immunity by a decision of 16 supporting immunity. 10 MKs objected, and 4 abstained.
In the heated debate, Katz responded to the allegations of misconduct and breach of trust against him by saying that for the past three and half years, “I am paying for something I didn’t do.”
Katz argued that he is not guilty of any wrongdoing and that he was already punished, for example, when his US visa was revoked.
“I helped legislate 180 laws,” he said, “never once did I make a mistake or overstep my authority.”
Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said on Tuesday that she “does not accept the opinion [of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit] and we won’t follow it” during a Knesset debate aired live on the Knesset Channel.
Likud MK Miki Zohar said that while the ruling of the A-G is “very important” it is not “sacred.”
Mandelblit claims that while he won’t “step into the duties of the MKs,” the conduct of Katz consisted of presenting false information as if it was true and “concealing [facts] with intent [of hiding them].”
Mandelblit said that the Knesset committee investigating the conduct of Katz was faced with a “veil of false pretenses.” He added that while the indictment does not include allegations of bribery it is “breach of trust on the highest level.”
 
      


