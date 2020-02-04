MK Haim Katz given immunity by Knesset

In the heated debate, Katz responded to the allegations of misconduct and breach of trust against him by saying that for the past three and half years, “I am paying for something I didn’t do.”

Katz argued that he is not guilty of any wrongdoing and that he was already punished, for example, when his US visa was revoked.

“I helped legislate 180 laws,” he said, “never once did I make a mistake or overstep my authority.”

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said on Tuesday that she “does not accept the opinion [of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit] and we won’t follow it” during a Knesset debate aired live on the Knesset Channel.

Likud MK Miki Zohar said that while the ruling of the A-G is “very important” it is not “sacred.”

Mandelblit claims that while he won’t “step into the duties of the MKs,” the conduct of Katz consisted of presenting false information as if it was true and “concealing [facts] with intent [of hiding them].”

Mandelblit said that the Knesset committee investigating the conduct of Katz was faced with a “veil of false pretenses.” He added that while the indictment does not include allegations of bribery it is “breach of trust on the highest level.”