MK Hauser: Trump Heights nothing more than 'fake policy'

Former cabinet secretary Zvi Hauser and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu..
(photo credit: GALI TIBBON/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Blue and White MK and former cabinet secretary Zvi Hauser said that the announcement of the new Golan Heights settlement Trump Heights, named after US President Donald Trump, that is scheduled to be announced on Sunday is "fake policy."
"Whoever reads the fine print in this "historical decision" will understand that it is nothing more than decisions on fake policy," Hauser said. "There is no budget, there is no plan, there is no location for the settlement and there isn't really any binding decision to execute the project."
Hauser stated that the most important thing is that "they insisted on the name for the dummy settlement," explaining that the name is being used for public relations, and that he hopes that "President Trump does not know his name is being used for [this] exercise."
"The prime minister must decide if he really wants to establish a new settlement and deepen our roots in the Golan Heights or whether he is content with creating virtual reality for the purposes of a 'photographic opportunity,'" Hauser continued. "After 52 years in the area, there are only 25,000 Israelis in the Golan and the population growth rate is negligible. This is not how a government wants to settle the Golan."
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>