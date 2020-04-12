MK Orly Levy-Abecassis endorses Netanyahu

Levy-Abecassis ran in the March 2 election on the Labor-Gesher-Meretz list that has since broken up into three parties. When Rivlin entrusted Gantz with forming a government after the election, she was the only MK who did not recommend anyone.

With Levy-Abecassis's endorsement, Netanyahu's Right-Center bloc now has 59 MKs. Gantz's Center-Left bloc has 61, but the Joint List, Meretz and Yesh Atid-Telem may not recommend him again. Right-wing MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser who broke off from Blue and White and formed the Derech Eretz faction but still support Gantz hold the balance of power.

Gantz formally asked Rivlin for two more weeks to form a government on Saturday night.

Levy-Abecassis wrote on social media that "Gantz's request to extend his mandate is an admission that he cannot form a government." She said Gantz's negotiations on forming a government were "a strange political illusion, accompanied by threats to the prime minister" and scolded Gantz for "selective preaching from those who promised clean politics."

"The prime minister should be given the mandate, because let's admit that only he has a chance to form a government," she wrote.

Netanyahu shared her tweet and responded on Twitter "Orly, welcome."

Likud ministers have also called on Rivlin to give the mandate to Netanyahu and not extend Gantz's mandate.

"It cannot be that the leader of the largest bloc will not get a chance to form a government," Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, who heads the Likud's coalition negotiating team, said on Sunday morning.

No negotiations between Likud and Blue and White have taken place since last Monday.