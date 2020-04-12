The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
MK Orly Levy-Abecassis endorses Netanyahu

Endorsement brings Right-Center bloc up to 59

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 12, 2020 12:35
Gesher chair Orly Levy-Abekasis during a speech launching her party's campaign, March 3rd, 2019 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Gesher chair Orly Levy-Abekasis during a speech launching her party's campaign, March 3rd, 2019
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Gesher MK Orly Levy-Abecassis formally rejoined the Right-Center bloc on Sunday, when she called upon President Reuven Rivlin to give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the mandate to form a government when Blue and White leader Benny Gantz's mandate ends late Monday night.
Levy-Abecassis ran in the March 2 election on the Labor-Gesher-Meretz list that has since broken up into three parties. When Rivlin entrusted Gantz with forming a government after the election, she was the only MK who did not recommend anyone. 
With Levy-Abecassis's endorsement, Netanyahu's Right-Center bloc now has 59 MKs. Gantz's Center-Left bloc has 61, but the Joint List, Meretz and Yesh Atid-Telem may not recommend him again. Right-wing MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser who broke off from Blue and White and formed the Derech Eretz faction but still support Gantz hold the balance of power. 
Gantz formally asked Rivlin for two more weeks to form a government on Saturday night. 
Levy-Abecassis wrote on social media that "Gantz's request to extend his mandate is an admission that he cannot form a government." She said Gantz's negotiations on forming a government were "a strange political illusion, accompanied by threats to the prime minister" and scolded Gantz for "selective preaching from those who promised clean politics."
"The prime minister should be given the mandate, because let's admit that only he has a chance to form a government," she wrote. 
Netanyahu shared her tweet and responded on Twitter "Orly, welcome."
Likud ministers have also called on Rivlin to give the mandate to Netanyahu and not extend Gantz's mandate.
"It cannot be that the leader of the largest bloc will not get a chance to form a government," Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, who heads the Likud's coalition negotiating team, said on Sunday morning.
No negotiations between Likud and Blue and White have taken place since last Monday.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Elections right wing Orly Levy-Abecassis gesher
