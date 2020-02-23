MK Suleiman: Israel steals body, abuses it, says IDF world’s most moral

Hadash MK Aida Touma-Suleiman slammed Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday for his strong support of IDF soldiers using a bulldozer to prevent the burial of 27 year-old Muhammed Ali al-Na’im. Calling Bennett “a minister of death and brutality,” Touma-Suleiman said that Israel “steals a body, abuses it using a bulldozer and still claims it has the most moral army in the world.” Al-Na’im was a commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s military wing, the Al-Quds Brigade, in the Khan Younis area.
He was killed on Sunday morning by IDF soldiers when he allegedly placed an explosive device near the border fence on the Gaza Strip. An IDF bulldozer prevented other Palestinians from taking his body, Israel currently holds the view that, as Hamas does not return to Israeli hands the remains of IDF soldiers for Jewish burial, Israel should not return the bodies of Palestinian combatants for Islamic or Christian burial. Bennett called the uproar over retrieval of the terrorist’s body by the IDF bulldozer as “hypocritical criticism of the left,” and supported the IDF’s way to collect the body.“I am tired of the hypocritical criticism of the left against the ‘inhumane’ use by the bulldozer to retrieve the body of a terrorist who tried to murder Israelis. Gentlemen, you are not human. Hamas holds the bodies of Hadar [Goldin] and Oron [Shaul],” he said, referring to the bodies of two fallen IDF soldiers in the hands of Hamas since Operation Protective Edge in 2014.
