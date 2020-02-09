Blue and White Party member, and member of the Knesset Yoaz Handel under went reviews for what he said about the Mizrachi (describes a culture with Middle Eastern descent) cultures, quoted with making a comparison between the Mizrachi culture and Darbukot (small Middle Eastern Drums) during his interview with Haaretz. He revealed in the Blue and White Party WhatsApp group things that he had said but that had not made it into the article. After he was attacked at the end of the week for what he said in the Haaretz interview, Handel released a tape of the things he said in Ravit Hecht's interview that were written into the article without explanation of what he said, or his stance on the cultural divide issue. The tapes were released in the WhatsApp group of The Blue and White Party, and from there made their way into the media.
'I do not deny that there are those that aggravate the שד העדתי , if you want to add insult to injury, you can. There have been bad things that have been done in the past, there were partial mistakes, the Zionist movement isn't perfect, to build this country is a complicated business, a lot of mistakes were made, but at the end of the day they built here a huge miracle of a country.' Nadle is heard saying in the tape. 'I really hope that we can rid this ethnic demon. I don't want to get rid of the ethnicity, it's a wonderful thing. But I'm not asking you where you're descended from, I don't know, and I don't know where his background comes from either, it doesn't concern me. When I look at my surroundings, I don't say to you, 'This is a diverse environment, when I look at my army service I say that it's diverse.'' he continued. 'I refuse to wake the ethnic demon," he continued. "I don't live like that, my world doesn't live that way. ... Who said that there are no Mizrachi voters for the Blue and White Party? In my world there are traditional Mizrachi that vote for The Blue and White Party.' Handel Finished.
