MK warns of novel coronvirus spreading in nursing home



MK Meirav Cohen (Blue and White) took to social media Friday night to warn that Israel’s first coronavirus victim was a resident of Migdal Nofim, a nursing home in Jerusalem.

She mentioned that another elderly woman from the same home is currently in the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms and that there are tens of thousands of elderly men and women who reside in these types of homes for the elderly.





“If they are not protected and given proper care a nightmare situation could develop here,” she warned.

On Thursday, the Association of Elderly People’s Homes and Assisted Living in Israel called the Health Ministry to treat nursing homes as they do hospitals and offer enough medical protective gear and sanitation liquids to keep both residents and care takers safe.