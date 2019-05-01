MKs get right to work on bills in new Knesset

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Knesset is the world leader in number of bills proposed, and it looks like the 21st Knesset will maintain that title, if its members keep up the pace from the first day since its swearing-in on Tuesday.



Blue and White already proposed the four bills focused on government corruption that were part of its campaign promises.

One states that anyone who has been convicted of a crime with moral turpitude cannot be prime minister, a minister or deputy minister, and must resign if convicted while in office.Another Blue and White bill would set a two-term limit for prime ministers, which the proposal states “creates the possibility of change in leadership and, at the same time, ensures government stability, as it will incentivize the prime minister to preserve his coalition and not rush into elections.”The third would require a prime minister, minister or deputy minister to resign if he or she is indicted on criminal charges.And the fourth is to form a commission of inquiry to investigate the IDF’s purchase of additional submarines and vessels, which are at the heart of an ongoing criminal investigation. Blue and White asserted during its campaign that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was involved in the matter, though police and the Attorney-General’s Office said otherwise.Meretz submitted a bill to cancel Basic Law: Nation-State of the Jewish People, commonly known as the Nation-State Law.Party leader Tamar Zandberg called the law, which passed last year, "racist and discriminatory," and said it should be "thrown into the dustbin of history."Several MKs took to social media to show that they had gotten straight to work.MK Karin Alharrar (Blue and White) tweeted that she submitted 73 bills on Wednesday, which she said are “important and significant.” The bulk of the bills are ones she proposed in the previous Knesset.Freshman MK Idan Roll (Blue and White) tweeted a photo of himself signing his first bill.But new Likud MK Shlomo Karhi had a creative response to the trend, tweeting a photo of himself with a blank sheet of paper."I didn't promose bills yesterday," Karhi wrote. "I'm not a big economic liberal and I believe in balance. At the same time, I was surprised by the amount of bills proposed yesterday."I chose not to propose any bills on my first day and start specifically from doing something practical and immediate and look for a solution to the crises in the factories in the Negev," Karhi, who represents the southern region in Likud, added.Israel held the world record for most bills proposed in 2000-2016.The 20th Knesset broke the records for most bills proposed – 5,997 private member bills and 393 government bills. Of the private member bills, 77% (4,646) did not move past the proposal stage. Only 4% private member bills became laws.During orientation for new lawmakers on Monday, Knesset Speaker Edelstein suggested that MKs put more of an emphasis on oversight of the government, saying that it is a core job of the legislature, and encouraged them to take part in Knesset delegations to international parliamentary organizations.“I’m not saying don’t legislate. Legislate! But look at the full picture, at whether [the bill] is possible and if it justifies all the wasted resources and taxpayer money…Let’s only propose bills that have a chance to progress,” Edelstein said.

