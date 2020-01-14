MKs too busy with elections to pay attention to child welfare - report

Politicians from all political parties have been too busy with election campaigns over the past year to pay attention to the welfare of Israel's children Vered Windman, the Executive Director of the National Council for the Child said on Tuesday.She hoped that once a government is in place, the nation's lawmakers would concern themselves with the most vulnerable members of society.annual statistical report on the child in Israel to President Reuven Rivlin.She was heartened by the fact that since publication of the first annual report nearly three decades ago, the general public had become more aware of the needs and safety of children.Yet for all that, approximately one third of Israel's children up to the age of 17 are exploited or subjected to verbal or physical abuse.Last year, there were 16,424 new case files of crimes against minors, she said, emphasizing the minors should be able to live in safety, given that people always talk about wanting the best for their children.Windman lamented the dearth of properly trained professionals to care for and protect children at risk, adding that there is too much bureaucracy and not enough compassion.The situation consistently exacerbates as the number of children increases from year to year she said. There are now 880,230 children living below the poverty line which means that one in every three children is growing up in economic distress.While she did not specify that this leads to an intensification in juvenile crime, she did mention that juvenile crime is on the rise.Social media has also proved to be a very negative factor in matters of child welfare, not only because children spend too much time on their mobile phones, but also because messages posted on social media can become so hurtful as to prompt victims who have been publicly shamed to want to put an end to their lives.Suicide attempts by youngsters below the age of 14 rose dramatically over the past decade, to an increase of 62%. With girls accounting for three quarters of suicidal youth who were admitted to hospital emergency units.At the beginning of each year, said Rivlin, he receives annual reports from various organizations and institutions such as the Institute for National Security Studies which assesses the security situation; the Israel Democracy Institute which assembles the democracy index and then the statistical report of the National Council of the Child – "and suddenly it all becomes clear – the big words, the threats, the opportunities, the strategies' empowerment, social resilience, social gaps, confidence in democratic institutions all these words become stepping stones on which we all walk for the benefit of our children."As parents, Rivlin continued "we are all obligated to determine policy that will save our children from embarrassment and insult."The president's remarks were emblematic of a changing world and changing values. Only a few years ago, the concern was that children should have warm clothes and enough to eat. Now we worry that they should not be shamed through social media – a concern that is taking precedence in the adult world as well.Windman leveled her sharp criticism of politicians after presenting the Council's