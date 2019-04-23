Made in Israel: Intel launches most powerful processor yet

Intel 9th Gen Core mobile H.
(photo credit: INTEL)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
American technology giant Intel Corp launched its “most powerful generation” of laptop processors to date on Tuesday, designed by its Haifa-based development center.
The 9th Gen Intel Core mobile H-series processors are aimed at gamers and video graphics creators, boasting up to 33% better overall performance compared with a three-year old PC.
“Our new 9th Gen platform is designed to delight gamers, creators and performance users by giving them more of what they want,” said Fredrik Hamberger, general manager of the Premium and Gaming Laptop Segments at Intel.
“We are bringing desktop-caliber performance with up to 5 Ghz and 8 cores in a range of thinner systems and new level of connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) so users can game or create where they want.”
Starting Tuesday, the new generation of processors will be on sale in laptops produced by companies including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI.
According to Intel, there are approximately 580 million enthusiast PC gamers and 130m. PC-based content creators today, and the new processors will offer improved handling of demanding “blockbuster” games as well as editing, rendering and transcoding 4K-quality video.
Santa Clara-headquartered Intel employs nearly 13,000 workers in Israel, exporting products worth $3.9 billion from Israel in 2018 and procuring local materials and services worth $1.7b.
In January, Intel announced plans to invest approximately $10.9b. in the company’s Israel-based operations to construct a vast production facility in the southern city of Kiryat Gat. The expansion is expected to add 1,000 new employees to Intel’s existing workforce.
The new factory is expected to span some 370,000 sq. m., and the land will be allocated by the government without having to go through a tender process.
Intel’s decades-long and multi-billion dollar collaboration with Israel will be estimated to be worth approximately $50b. once the latest investment is finalized. Intel will receive a grant of about $1b. from the Israeli government for its investment plan.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>