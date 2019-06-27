Madonna's new explicit ‘God Control’ video calls to abolish gun violence

Singer Madonna speaks to guests after receiving the Advocate for Change award during the 30th annual GLAAD awards ceremony in New York City.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)
Pop-icon Madonna takes on the loaded topics of mass shooting and hatred against the LGBTQ community in a new video-clip for God control. One of the songs in her new album Madame X.
The video, directed by Swedish film director Jonas Akerlund and featuring Rupaul's Drag Race: All Stars winner, drag queen Monet X Change, includes lyrics like “our nation lied, we lost respect” and “…they don’t have a chance to get a decent job, to have a normal life.”
The video presents Madonna as going out to a disco party and becoming one of the victims of a mass shooting. In her pre-release teaser she said, “I tried to bring the world of disco and freedom, and having that joy silenced by a small thing made of metal that can end someone’s life,” Entertainment reported on Thursday.
Mass shootings became a painful, recurring issue in the US in recent years.
In 2016, 49 people were murdered when Omar Mateen opened fire in Orlando outside the gay nightclub ‘Pulse.’ He was shot and killed by the police.
148 mass shootings had taken place in the US this year alone, claiming the lives of 148 people.
This is not the first time Madonna took a stand on a controversial issue. During her Eurovision 2019 concert in Tel Aviv, two of her dancers embraced with both Israeli and Palestinian flags on their backs. The words ‘Wake Up,’ which also feature in the song God Control, flashed behind them on the screen as they did so.
