Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Madonna's new explicit ‘God Control’ video calls to abolish gun violence

The pop-icon who featured Palestinian and Israeli flags in her Eurovision concert now depicts a disco shooting in provocative new video.

By
June 27, 2019 15:53
1 minute read.
Singer Madonna speaks to guests after receiving the Advocate for Change award

Singer Madonna speaks to guests after receiving the Advocate for Change award during the 30th annual GLAAD awards ceremony in New York City. (photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Pop-icon Madonna takes on the loaded topics of mass shooting and hatred against the LGBTQ community in a new video-clip for God control. One of the songs in her new album Madame X


 

The video, directed by Swedish film director Jonas Akerlund and featuring Rupaul's Drag Race: All Stars winner, drag queen Monet X Change, includes lyrics like “our nation lied, we lost respect” and “…they don’t have a chance to get a decent job, to have a normal life.” 
 
The video presents Madonna as going out to a disco party and becoming one of the victims of a mass shooting. In her pre-release teaser she said, “I tried to bring the world of disco and freedom, and having that joy silenced by a small thing made of metal that can end someone’s life,” Entertainment reported on Thursday. 
 
Mass shootings became a painful, recurring issue in the US in recent years. 
 
In 2016, 49 people were murdered when Omar Mateen opened fire in Orlando outside the gay nightclub ‘Pulse.’ He was shot and killed by the police. 
 
148 mass shootings had taken place in the US this year alone, claiming the lives of 148 people. 
 
This is not the first time Madonna took a stand on a controversial issue. During her Eurovision 2019 concert in Tel Aviv, two of her dancers embraced with both Israeli and Palestinian flags on their backs. The words ‘Wake Up,’ which also feature in the song God Control, flashed behind them on the screen as they did so.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman holds a weapon during a visit to Sderot
June 27, 2019
New Likud ad: Nyet to Liberman

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings