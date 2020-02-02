Mahaneh Yehuda market getting a face-lift

All businesses in the market who want will be provided with new, unique chairs and tables by the municipality. The current stalls will be switched to modular ones so that business owners can simply fold up the stall after a day of work and make room for the market's busy nightlife.

New laws will be put into place controlling the amount of noise that can be made at the market, including a new decibel limit. A yellow line will be placed on the ground to demarcate where tables and chairs can be placed, in order to keep passageways clear.

"The goal of the plan is the development and upgrading of the market. Within the project that will be spread out over several months and will be done gradually, the Jerusalem municipality will invest hundreds of thousands of shekels into upgrading the market," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. "I am happy to take care of the business owners, both day and night businesses, we will do much more for the market in the coming years as well."