'Make Israel Great Again’ the underlying sentiment at Blue & White launch

“We will be written in the books of history in Israel, and you will be a part of this great chapter,” said MK Boaz Toprovsky at the Blue and White Party’s English Branch campaign launch in Tel Aviv.



Toprovsky, along with MKs Yair Lapid, Miki Haimovich, Yorai Lahav Hertzano, and Izhar Shay, spoke at a gathering of English-speaking voters in a bar on Monday evening. They encouraged attendees “to be optimistic” and to view Blue and White as “a true and real alternative” to the current government.

“We got 35 mandates, I don’t remember a party from the left or the center wing who got that many mandates,” Toprovsky said. He went on to explain that Netanyahu’s failure to put together a coalition—something that hasn’t happened in 10 years—presaged success for Blue and White. “We succeeded in preventing President Netanyahu from his magic, we hurt it a little bit,” Toprovsky said.Hertzano said that the fact that Netanyahu chose to go through the process of a second election demonstrated his fear that Likud would fail in the face of Blue and White. “You should all ask yourselves, if we can’t form a government in the current Knesset, why didn’t Netanyahu return the mandate to the president of Israel? Why did he dissolve the parliament and force all of us to go to an unnecessary, very expensive elections?” Hertzano asked.The speakers attributed part of their success to their English-speaking voters and campaigners, saying that the English-speaking branch of Blue and White is the most active of all the parties and that it has worked to canvass Anglo-Israelis voters. “The difference between us and the other parties is that they don’t have something important like we see right now; they don’t have the biggest English-speaking branch in Israel, they don’t have people like you with all the enthusiasm, with all the love, with all belief, and with all the experience,” Toprovsky said.Yair Lapid unexpectedly arrived in the midst of the event to express his gratitude towards the steadfast Blue and White supporters. “You made the choice to be part of this country, and I think the reason this branch of Kachol Lavan is so strong is because people who are capable of making hard choices are always capable of working hard to make these choices the right one,” Lapid said.The MKs present at the event stressed the centrism of Blue and White and said that it represented all Israelis. “We are not a leftish party and we are not a right party,” Tropovsky said. “We are a party straight in the center... Gay in the center,” he amended, at Hertzano’s request.Shay said that Blue and White has a long-term plan that reaches 30 years into the future. Blue and White’s plan for the first 100 days has already been set and can be accessed online. According to Shay, establishing peace is an important step that Blue and White hopes to make. “We are going to seek peace, a forbidden word in Israeli politics over the last generation,” he said.Tropovsky promised a consistent and strongly unified party for the years to come.“We won’t change our platform, we won’t change our ideals, and we won’t change the spirit of Blue and White,” Tropovsky said.Lapid exited the event after telling those in attendance what his campaign goal was: “ My thing in this election is to win,” he said. “This is what I care about, because all those unbelievable things we are talking about, all those things we wrote in the platform, nothing will happen unless we win this election.”

