Malka Leifer alleged victim levels criticism at accommodating judge

One of Malka Leifer’s alleged victims Nicole Meyer expressed frustration and surprise on Wednesday with the accommodating attitude of Judge Chana Miriam Lomp towards Leifer’s defense attorneys and their various legal and scheduling demands. Speaking to the press at the Jerusalem District Court before a closed-door court hearing, Meyer also noted that she and her two sisters who were allegedly subjected to sexual abuse and rape by Leifer are in weekly therapy due to the ongoing trauma of the tortuous legal proceedings against their former teacher. Leifer fled Australia to Israel in 2008 after allegations of the sexual abuse of school pupils by her came to light, and has evaded deportation back to Australia ever since a formal request was received by Israel in 2014, by claiming to be mentally ill. “My sisters and I were supposed to travel to Israel in September, but because of our mental health because of this case we decided not to come, so it is definitely taking a huge toll,” said Meyer on Wednesday morning. “All of us are in therapy weekly, more than once, and trying our best to heal, but at the same time this protracted process is not allowing us to heal, that’s what keeps making it current in our lives, giving us trauma all over again, time and time again.”Meyer was also asked about the recent decision by Lomp to allow Leifer’s defense attorneys to bring testimony from private psychiatrists, who have already testified in court, about the decision of a three-member expert panel of state psychiatrists who established in January that Leifer had been feigning mental illness to avoid extradition and was mentally fit for trial. Meyer said that she and her sisters had found the judge’s decision incomprehensible. “That filled us with a huge amount of frustration, and we were wondering what on earth is happening here. None of it made sense, we were very confused to it all, and we hope that will move along a lot faster,” said Meyer. “It’s hard to think that the system has continued the way it has with so many court dates and so many delays, but unfortunately that is the way it is and I hope it will not continue any longer.”Asked about Lomp’s decision in early January to accommodate the various scheduling requests of Leifer’s defense attorneys, including their participation in legal conferences abroad and a “family day” of one of the attorneys, Meyer said had been surprised by Lomp’s attitude in a case which is approaching its sixth year.“If one defense attorney is not available then just bring another one and continue the court process, I don’t know why it works like that in Israel, I definitely think in Australia it wouldn’t be like that, but I don’t have the power to do anything about it, I have to wait for closure to come,” said Meyer. She said that she had left her four children back at home in Australia because she felt it was important that the judge see her in court to understand that “every single day since we gave our statements nine years ago has been the day that we’ve been waiting for closure.”Head of the Kol V’Oz anti-abuse organization Manny Waks said that the more than 60 hearings in the Leifer case was “an indication of incompetence of the way this court and judicial system has dealt with the case.”Waks also described Lomp’s decision to allow the private psychiatrists to testify at the request of the defense attorneys as “absurd,” and “bewildering,” and said it indicated that “there seems to be a deep-rooted issue in this case that needs to be looked at more closely.” I decided to leave my four kids last minute and fly here to the hearings and look at the judge and say ‘look how important this is to us, each and every single day since we gave our statements nine years ago has been the day that we’ve been waiting for closure. 