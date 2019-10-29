Malka Leifer refuses to cooperate with new psych panel

Malka Leifer, a former Australian school principal who is wanted in Australia on suspicion of sexually abusing students, walks in the corridor of the Jerusalem District Court accompanied by Israeli Prison Service guards, in Jerusalem. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Lawyers for alleged pedophile Malka Leifer informed the Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday that she would refuse to cooperate with a new psychiatric panel which is scheduled to convene and evaluate her mental fitness for extradition.



Attorneys Yehuda Fried and Tal Gabbai have opposed the formation of a new psychiatric panel, arguing that previous determinations that Leifer was unfit for extradition were based on partially inaccurate evidence, as pointed out by the presiding judge in the case, Judge Chana Miriam Lomp.

“We wish to inform the honorable court that we cannot agree to the establishment of the panel, and we cannot agree that our client will take any part in a review that is may be conducted by the panel,” they wrote to the court on Tuesday.Leifer’s lawyers added that they wished the judge to issue a ruling on whether Leifer is mentally fit to stand trial without a determination from the panel.In September, Lomp wrote issued a decision to establish a new psychiatric panel, stating that the various contradictory medical opinions that have been submitted regarding Leifer’s mental state required that a new expert panel be appointed to make a new, authoritative decision.Leifer’s lawyers argued that this decision invalidated the previous psychiatric reviews, and requested she is released from her ongoing detention.Although this request was granted by the Jerusalem District Court it was overruled by the Supreme Court on appeal.Leifer fled from Australia to Israel in 2008 after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced against her, but legal proceedings in Israel for extradition only began in 2014.After Leifer was arrested in 2014 she claimed mental illness to avoid extradition to Australia, a claim which was backed up by Jerusalem district psychiatrist Jacob Charnes who submitted psychiatric opinions declaring her to be mentally unfit for extradition trial, leading to her release from detention.In 2018, Leifer was rearrested however on suspicion of feigning mental illness to avoid extradition, and Charnes then signed off on the written opinion of two other psychiatrists of the Jerusalem district declaring that they believed her to be feigning mental illness.He subsequently backtracked on that position.Complicating matters further, Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman is alleged to have met with Charnes during the course of proceedings against Leifer and unduly pressured him into submitting a false opinion declaring Leifer to be mentally unfit for extradition.The police recommended to the attorney general in August that Litzman be indicted on charges of witness tampering, fraud and breach of trust in connection with the Leifer case This constellation of circumstances led Lomp to establish the new psychiatric panel of experts to review Leifer’s case, specifically without Charnes’ involvement.It was scheduled to give its determination by December 10, until the announcement of Leifer’s lawyers on Tuesday.

