Man killed in hit-and-run in southern Israel, driver turns himself in

A 70-year-old man who was found unconscious, and later died, following a hit-and-run on Highway 80 near the Tel Arad junction in the Negev, east of Beersheba.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 14:23
Remnants of a car involved in a car accident in the Arava where two children died (photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT)
Remnants of a car involved in a car accident in the Arava where two children died
(photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT)
A 70-year-old man who was found unconscious, and later died, following a hit-and-run on Highway 80 near the Tel Arad junction in the Negev, east of Beersheba. The accident occurred between a truck and another vehicle. The truck driver involved fled the scene, but later turned himself in. Magen David Adom (MDA) received a report of the incident at 11:14 a.m.
The death of the 70-year old follows a string of traffic accidents that have resulted in fatalities of Israeli pedestrians. Last Wednesday, Daniel Cohen, 13, from Tel Aviv's Neve Kfir neighborhood, was killed when a concrete mixing truck hit him while he was riding on an electric scooter. Since the beginning of 2020, 28 people have been killed on Israel's roads.
Other recent hit-and-runs have plagued Israel in recent months, including last December, when woman in her 80s died of her injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Herzliya. The perpetrator was later arrested.
Another case occurred when a pedestrian in his 80s was hit by a passing vehicle, and seriously injured. Traffic police investigating the case later  tracked down the  driver, a Holon resident in his 70s, and arrested him as he arrived at a garage to repair the windshield that was broken due to the accident.


