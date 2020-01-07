Man who rescued Sudanese Jews honored by Benjamin Regional Council

A.Y. Katsof , director of the Heart of Israel, was honored earlier this week by the Benjamin Regional Council for rescuing a Jewish family from Sudan and bringing its members to Israel.

The head of the council - the largest regional council in the country - Israel Gantz - presented Katsof with a glass plaque for his efforts, on which it was written, “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”

Katsof learned that a resident of the region had two nieces living estranged from their family in South Sudan. He traveled to the country and underwent many dangers to bring them back to Israel.

The two girls arrived in the country earlier this year with their children and have received citizenship.

“I was not prepared for or expecting any gratitude for what I did,” Katsof said, noting that he started crying when Gantz presented him with the award.

The Jerusalem Post first shared the Moses-Indian Jones settler’s journey across Africa in April.