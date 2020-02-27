The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Many people around the world have never seen a bank branch yet manage their financial world simply

A vision of the near future of banking as seen from the perspective of the offices of the head of the Bank of Israel.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 18:20
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
 At the Maariv Business Conference, which presented a vision of the near future in areas such as economics, security and cybertech, Bank of Jerusalem CEO Gil Topaz presented the future of banking as seen from the perspective of the offices of the head of the Bank of Israel.

Topaz explained that banking is facing heavy regulatory constraints and the traditional banking system needs to undergo rapid, major changes in order to offer value to customers. The world is changing at a record pace, innovation has become a leading value in itself and is no longer considered an ‘added feature.’ “Anyone who is not innovative and proactive will find himself irrelevant in the very near future,” he said.

Traditional banking, Topaz explained, is divided into two approaches – the Asian banking model, where the consumer is the center of the business, with the understanding that the customer’s need is the purchase of a product or service and the financial component is the infrastructure for making the purchase. The client may be exposed to an app like Ali Baba which provides his needs and services in one place without switching between different websites and platforms, so that the transfer of money does not require further action on the part of the customer.

The second approach – the Western approach – is that the bank is a body with stability in the public consciousness and will remain so in the coming years, with changes in the way it operates. Topaz notes that all banks are heading towards collaborations with third parties. “We see collaborations with different Fintech organizations or platforms that bring value to the customer and, of course to the partners,” Topaz said.

Topaz provided a number of examples of third-party bank collaborations with an outside party that provide an innovative technology experience and significant value to the customer. One example is BBVA Valora, which provides tools to a customer who wants to buy an apartment. The service allows the customer to look for apartments that match predefined data, examines the data about the community, education in the area, and even examines the client’s financial ability to purchase the property.

As for Israel, Topaz declares, “Any  area in which we see successful and profitable collaboration is due to the efforts of the regulator. In Israel, the situation is different and the traditional banking system has not yet made changes that will allow its customers to enjoy services that are offered elsewhere in the world.”

What needs to be done so that we Israelis can enjoy the technological advancements in banking services? Topaz says that the banking system needs to be more innovative and flexible. In the past, the main banking competition came from the five largest banking groups in Israel. Today, the picture is completely different. Banks today face Big Tech giants like Google, which is already a significant threat to traditional banking.

Summarizing the future of banking, Topaz says it will become technological and custom-made: “The world is taking huge steps towards a contextual value proposition, such that it depends on the time when it best suits the client and where he needs to receive the offer from the bank.”

Topaz cited the example of a person who goes to purchase a car. Upon entering the dealership, he is identified by face recognition software which incorporates his information with various databases to identify his loan eligibility. While he is speaking with the salesman about the car he wants to purchase, his loan application will already be approved without the need to speak to the bank’s representative. At the conclusion of the purchase, the customer will leave with an approved loan with a minimum amount of effort, and with maximum value.

Added Topaz, “I believe that in the near future we will see Israeli banks collaborate with large entities and together they will offer the customer services as is customary today in the world. In order for this to happen, legislators and bank regulators will need to create a suitable legal environment.”


Tags Bank of Israel finance Maariv Conference
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembering Egypt's Mubarak's legacy in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Ahead of Israel, US elections, rampant madness prevails By ISI LEIBLER
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader It’s time for Big Tech to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin Recalling my first meetings with Hamas – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
4 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
5 Second coronavirus case in Israel confirmed, as panic increases
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman discuss the dangers of coronavirus on February 23
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by