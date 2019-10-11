Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

March of Return protest leaves 49 Palestinian wounded

After roughly a year and a half of weekly protests, some residents of the Gaza Strip question Hamas’s policy of leading ‘March of Return’ protests.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 12, 2019 00:10
March of Return protest leaves 49 Palestinian wounded

A Palestinian demonstrator reacts as others take cover from Israeli gunfire and tear gas during a protest marking Land Day and the first anniversary of a surge of border protests, at the Israel-Gaza border fence east of Gaza City March 30, 2019.. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)

The weekly ‘March of Return’ protests along the Gaza border left 49 Palestinians injured on Friday, 21 of them allegedly from IDF gunfire, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported. 


IDF forces contained the roughly 4,000 protesters, some of which were spotted throwing IEDs towards the security fence, using tear gas and riot dispersal gear. Several protesters were seen crossing the security fence north of the Gaza Strip and running back to the Palestinian side, Walla! News reported.  
 
Roughly 18,000 have been wounded and 211 killed during the Hamas-led March of Return protests during the past 18 months, leading some to question their effectiveness. 
 
Over the past several months a group of Palestinian activists has been leading non-violent protests every second Wednesday in which people sing traditional Palestinian songs and perform traditional dances. These social events, reported by Haaretz as well as AP, attempt to educate children born in Gaza about the greater Palestinian identity and heritage – without any bloodshed or violence.
 
Hamas stated that the focus of the Friday protests is “child martyrs.” 
 
UN Humanitarian Coordinator Jamie McGoldrick said that boys and girls must never be “encouraged to participate in violence.” 
   
   



