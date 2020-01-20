The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Martin Luther King Jr. Day still relevant in current era

Also known as MLK Day, it was largely overshadowed in Israel this past Monday by pre-election political shenanigans

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JANUARY 20, 2020 19:43
A STATUE of Martin Luther King. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A STATUE of Martin Luther King.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Martin Luther King Jr. Day was enacted in US federal legislation and signed in 1986 by president Ronald Reagan. It had been adopted 15 years earlier by several states. Soon after, countries around the world – especially those with large American populations – began honoring the renowned civil-rights leader on the third Monday in January, a date close to his birthday.
Also known as MLK, it was largely overshadowed in Israel this past Monday by preelection political shenanigans and by preparations for the arrival this week of some 40 international leaders to participate in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum on Antisemitism.
An MLK conference jointly organized at the Museum for Islamic Art in Jerusalem by the Interfaith Encounter Association and Social Workers for Peace and Social Welfare proved to be an interfaith, interethnic, intercultural and international event in terms of speakers, audience and entertainers.
Retired Israel ambassador to South Africa Alon Liel said he had heard about the conference two days earlier and had asked to be permitted to relate an anecdote. Before appointment to South Africa, he had been Israeli consulate general in Atlanta, which was King’s hometown, and he had befriended King’s family and followers.
While in Atlanta, members of the Jewish community told Liel they had marched with King and had joined in his struggle for justice, civil rights and equality. Liel was very pleased to hear this.
Later, when Liel went to South Africa, many Jews told him they had been among those who had demonstrated for anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela’s release from jail and had also fought against apartheid. Again, Liel was very pleased. It was nice to know that after what King and Mandela had achieved, so many people wanted to be associated with them.
Now, echoing part of one of King’s most famous speeches, Liel said: “I have a dream…” But then he veered away from King’s eloquence and said his dream was to achieve civil rights and freedom for the Palestinians, and that all his Israeli friends should come and tell him how they fought for those values.
The general theme in all the addresses was civil rights, justice, equality and nonviolent protest.
Nepali Ambassador Anjan Shakya said King had been the youngest African American to receive a Nobel Prize, adding that what he fought for “is still relevant in our society today.”
She regarded his nonviolent methods as “inspiring,” adding that years after his death, he was the most widely known American leader of his era.
Alluding to the nationalism now pervading her country, Lisa Bess Wishman, the director of The American Center in Jerusalem, in talking about what King had done in his quest for equality for all in America today, quoted the Jewish Ethics of the Fathers, citing the notion that while people are not obligated to complete the work, neither should they desist from it.
If there was a latter-day figure such as MLK, said Bar-Ilan University lecturer Rabbi Daniel Roth, who also heads Mosaica Press, it would be Sheikh Abdullah Nimr Darwish, founder of the Islamic Movement, which had engaged in violent protest.
Darwish was arrested, he said. However, during his period in prison for inciting Islamic jihad, he got to know and understand the other side. He changed his way of thinking, preferring dialogue and nonviolent protest to his former methods. He then began campaigning for religious peace.
Darwish was in touch with many Zionist leaders and actively promoted peace through nonviolent methods until his death in 2017, Roth said.


Tags martin luther king discrimination Martin Luther King Jr
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Everyone must serve By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
2 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
3 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
4 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
5 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by