The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Massive crowd expected for protest against legal establishment

At the meeting, Netanyahu said that he must remain prime minister due to security developments with Iran, Syria and Gaza on which he could not elaborate.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 22:41
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Israeli government's memorial for Yitzhak Rabin, November 10, 2019 (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Israeli government's memorial for Yitzhak Rabin, November 10, 2019
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan and the state police will be under fire on Tuesday night at a rally supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art.
Netanyahu has pleaded with the public to attend the rally in his public addresses, private meetings with mayors and on social media, ever since Mandelblit indicted him on Thursday night on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. But it was not clear by press time on Monday night whether Netanyahu would attend the event or address it via satellite.
“The rule of law must be equal, so what happened to me and to others should not happen,” Netanyahu said at a meeting with Likud mayors on Monday. “The citizens of Israel know that they should decide who will be prime minister. It is the essence of democracy that it is the majority that rules and it cannot be stopped elsewhere. Everything that is broken must be investigated.”
At the meeting, Netanyahu said that he must remain prime minister due to security developments with Iran, Syria and Gaza, about which he could not elaborate.
“We still have a mission of forming a unity government if possible,” Netanyahu said. “Contacts have not stopped; they are taking place. This is necessary for reasons I cannot explain. There are immediate challenges that are not small.”
But the only unity discussed on Monday was Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu joining forces to prevent Netanyahu from obtaining immunity from prosecution. The parties intend to force the formation of the Knesset House Committee, a body that tends to be formed only once a coalition is built. They will then take steps to ensure a majority against immunity for Netanyahu.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman urged Netanyahu not to seek immunity from prosecution at a meeting of his Knesset faction on Monday. He said that if Netanyahu took such a step, it would harm the public’s trust in the political system.
“I hope that in the end of the process, Netanyahu will be found innocent and as clean as snow, but that can only be done in the courts,” he said.
Liberman called on President Reuven Rivlin and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to invite party leaders to a meeting, and not let them leave the room until they reach an agreement that would prevent a third election in under a year. Liberman said that only Rivlin and Edelstein are statesmanlike figures whose pressure to form a new government by the December 11 deadline could be effective.
“They should sit with party leaders until white smoke comes out,” Liberman said, referring to the process of choosing a new pope in the Vatican.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz called upon the Knesset in general and the Likud in particular to prevent Netanyahu from leading Israel to a third election, at a meeting of his faction in the Knesset on Monday.
“The first two elections were because of Netanyahu’s legal situation, and a third would be for the same reason,” Gantz told the faction. “There are 119 MKs who don’t want to go to elections but one MK is dragging us to unnecessary and expensive elections. I call upon Knesset members from all factions – let’s come to our senses. The time has come to lift the boycotts and bans, and to sit down and talk about forming a government in Israel.”
Gantz addressed the anticipated demonstration on Tuesday, stating: “Tomorrow there will be a demonstration in support of Netanyahu, and it appears that he will attend. I emphasize that in a democracy, the freedom of demonstration and the freedom of expression are fundamental principles, as is the right of each person to express his or her opinion. However, I call upon you – the demonstrators, those supporting Netanyahu and those against – to respect our law enforcement institutions, to have regard for our state and, of course, to avoid violence of any kind.”
Gantz’s No. 2, MK Yair Lapid, said that only Gantz should lead the government and that Blue and White would not aid another Likud MK building a coalition, singling out Likud leadership candidate Gideon Sa’ar.
“We’re doing everything to prevent another election and to form a government led by Benny Gantz, without tricks and without spin,” Lapid said. “We won’t offer our signatures to Gideon Sa’ar or anyone else to form a government. Only Blue and White will form the next government. Netanyahu says a prime minister can only be replaced at the ballot box. We did; we beat him. We’re the largest party in Israel. He’s just refusing to leave the Prime Minister’s Residence.”
Lapid said Netanyahu cannot continue to lead the country, adding pointed questions.
“Would you let your children be in a kindergarten if the teacher was a criminal suspect?” he asked. “Would you put your money in the bank where the manager is suspected of criminal activity?”
Regarding the demonstration, Lapid said: “Netanyahu is trying to drag us to civil war. He’s called on his people to go out to the streets for a violent revolt against the country. We won’t let that happen.”


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Avichai Mandelblit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordanian king: Relations with Israel are at an 'all time low' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emanuele Giaufret The EU and settlement products – what’s true, what’s not By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 25, 2019: Life after indictment By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by