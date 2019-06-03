Matanyahu Engelman elected state comptroller

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu casting his vote for the next State Comptroller.
Matanyahu Engelman will be Joseph Shapira's successor as state comptroller after he defeated Giora Rom in a secret ballot vote in the Knesset.
Engelman, who was the candidate of the current coalition received 67 votes and he opposition candidate, Rom, 48. There were five blank ballots.
After Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman promised to vote for Engelman, his party's MKs made a point of filming themselves casting ballots for him so no one would be able to say that Liberman did not keep his word.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Engelman to congratulate him.
"People were impressed by your honesty and professionalism," Netanyahu told him. "You will do terrific work, and I am sure you will work on behalf of the state and its people without other considerations."
