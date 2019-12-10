The Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, has announced that the city's municipality gave the green light to the project of building a permanent headquarters for the US embassy in Israel's capital.Lion and deputy mayor Fleur Hassan Nahoum discussed the project's details in a meeting with embassy personnel and US State representatives Addison Ted Davis and Thomas J. Quanzo on Monday. At the moment, two different locations are being considered as sites for the future embassy. A final decision is expected to be taken in the next coming months. "The American embassy today received the green light from the Jerusalem Municipality," Lion said. "Within six months we will move to the advanced stages of the project and with the help of God in a few years we will be able to inaugurate the permanent American embassy in the capital of Israel," The US embassy was moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018 in an event that was welcomed by many as historic. It is currently housed in the former US consulate building in the Arnona neighborhood.