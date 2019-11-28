The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

McDonald's in Ben-Gurion to be kosher, open on Shabbat

Several months ago McDonald’s won a tender for the operation of a restaurant in the Ben-Gurion Departure lounge.

By JEREMY SHARON  
NOVEMBER 28, 2019 22:02
mcdonalds jerusalem 248.88 (photo credit: Melanie Lidman)
mcdonalds jerusalem 248.88
(photo credit: Melanie Lidman)
The McDonald’s branch in Ben-Gurion Airport has been given the seal of rabbinic approval to provide kosher food and be open on Shabbat while not violating any Shabbat laws or prohibitions.
The development represents one of the first times that the Chief Rabbinate, through its national supervision division, has given approval for its kashrut supervision in a restaurant that is open on Shabbat.
The step is significant because many kosher restaurants would like to be open on Shabbat, but due to the Chief Rabbinate’s policy of refusing to grant kosher certification for such establishments, have been unable to do so.
The Ne’emanei Torah Va’Avodah religious-Zionist organization has filed a petition to the High Court of Justice demanding that the Chief Rabbinate allow kosher restaurants to operate on Shabbat, and the group says that the development with McDonald’s in Ben-Gurion will be used to argue its case.
Several months ago McDonald’s won a tender for the operation of a restaurant in the Ben-Gurion Departure lounge, which needed to be kosher and operate on Shabbat since there is a legal requirement to allow passengers to be able to buy food at all times when they are in an airport.
In order to ensure the correct running of a kosher restaurant on Shabbat, McDonald’s approached the Zomet Institute which provides technological solutions for overcoming complex problems in Jewish law, for advice.
Officials from Zomet visited the restaurant and noted concerns with automatic temperature sensors in fridges, as well as problems with heating devices which if used on Shabbat could violate Shabbat laws, something which the Chief Rabbinate does not tolerate.
Some operational buttons on other devices required various switches and locks to ensure their use would not violate Shabbat.
The McDonald’s branch is now operational, and works on the basis of a kosher hotel, so that the food is cooked before Shabbat and reheated in an oven, and the staff operating the restaurant are not Jewish.
The Rabbinate for National Kashrut, a subdivision of the Chief Rabbinate’s kashrut division, provides supervisory services over the course of Shabbat itself.
Tani Frank of Ne’emanei Torah Va’Avodah welcomed the development and said that the organization was “happy to see” that the Chief Rabbinate recognized the ability to operate a kosher restaurant on Shabbat without violating Shabbat laws.
“Now it only remains to enable this in all restaurants and establishments which want to operate without violating Shabbat,” said Frank.
A hearing on the organization’s High Court petition is scheduled for January.
The Chief Rabbinate said however that a similar arrangement had been in place in the past, and argued that the arrangements at Ben-Gurion Airport were unique owing to the various legal requirements which restaurants who win tenders there are required to fulfill.



Tags Israel Ben-Gurion Airport shabbat McDonald's
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Kick racism out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Trump recognizes our connection to the biblical lands of Judea and Samaria By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gershon Baskin A higher moral standard By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Altabef It’s important now to keep our wits about us By DOUGLAS ALTABEF
Avraham Avi-Hai Conspiracy revealed, conspirator tells all By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by