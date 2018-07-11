Measles cases spike suddenly

Closeup of doctor giving a vaccination to a young patient. (Illustrative).
Forty-two residents were found to have contracted measles from the beginning of June until July 4, Walla News reported. Of those infected, 14 are from Safed and 11 are from Acre.
In March, 130 measles cases were confirmed, despite no cases having been reported in January and February.
Measles is one of the most serious infectious diseases. Symptoms of measles typically appear seven to 14 days after a person is infected and can include high fever, coughing, runny nose, red or watery eyes and sometimes Koplik spots – tiny white spots which can appear in the mouth two or three days after the onset of symptoms if they appear at all, the Health Ministry wrote in an email.