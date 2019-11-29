The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Meet the head of Israel's national police negotiation unit

“The idea is to solve problems and make peace."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 29, 2019 13:24
Chief superintendent of Israel's national police negotiation unit, Ofer
Chief superintendent of Israel’s national police negotiation unit, Ofer
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Imagine you and your spouse are watching TV in the living room when a police officer knocks on your door and tells you that your daughter, who is in her room next door, is about to commit suicide. 
The officer walks past you and to the child’s room and finds the girl about to take the next step. He saves her life.
This is a situation that happens more than one thinks in Israel, the chief superintendent of Israel’s national police negotiation unit, Ofer - last name cannot be used for security reasons, told The Jerusalem Post. . 
In this case, the child has been ostracized in school and was posting on the photo-sharing site Instagram that she was going to commit suicide. The police cyber unit, which monitors social media channels in the country for such emergencies, discovered the girl’s name and address and contacted the negotiation unit, which dispatched her savior. 
The negotiation unit was founded in 1978, Ofer explained, and it has both grown and evolved over the past more than 40 years. Originally, it was focused almost entirely on high crime and terror. Today, its 10 full-time staff members, 250 part-timers - most of whom have jobs within other areas of the police - and volunteers are called into negotiate in any number of situations.
“The idea is to solve problems and make peace,” said Ofer. “We try to use negotiators before force.”
This is true in cases of extortion, kidnapping, protests, attempted suicides, cyber-attacks, terror and even what Ofer calls “lonely wolf” attacks. 
The team is diverse because “we are looking for experienced police that come from the field and know our different sectors,” their cultures and languages, he said.
Currently, there are negotiators who speak Russian, Amharic and even Chinese. There are also negotiators who are Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) and Arab, for example.
Ofer said there is a preference for women officers, though of course there is no discrimination.
"Women have a strength in this area," he said. "Women generally are quieter and calmer, and they do better, give more of a feeling of ‘I did not come to fight, I came to talk.’”
He said this is especially important in the case of suicide. 
“In recent weeks, we  had two incidents with the army,” Ofer told the Post. “In one, a soldier climbed up on a cellular tower at Katzrin and threatened to jump. The second one took place on an army base. A soldier who had trouble at home and was not getting along in the army barricaded himself up with his gun and threatened to shoot himself.”
In both cases, police negotiators were called in and succeeded in stopping these tragedies.
Ofer said many of the team members have been trained to understand the thought patterns of suicide bombers and other terrorists and of preempting “lonely terrorist attacks.” He uses the world lonely, because “these are people that are lonesome, have no background, and somehow became convinced that they should carry out an attack.”
The unit played a key role in 2018 in the safe return of 7-year-old Karim Jumhur, who had been kidnapped in a financial dispute between clans. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of NIS 4,000,000.
“We have really built a specialty unit,” said Ofer. “We know how to help.”


