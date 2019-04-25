Meet the new MK: Emtanis Shihadeh of UAL-Balad

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Name: Emtanis Shihadeh



Party: Balad (of the UAL-Balad faction)

47: Born in Nazareth, lives in Osufiya: Married +3: Doctor of Political Science, researcher of political economics, lecturer in political science and an academic manager at the Mada al-Carmel research center.It wasn’t a choice; it was a process that began in ninth grade. I was born to a political family that was involved in politics and part of a party. I continued as a political activists at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, and since then, I am in politics. It is a style of life and social involvement that have become part of my personality and everyday activities.In the next Knesset, my first priority will be the matter of employment and the lack of economic security in Palestinian society in Israel, and I will act for economic development of Arab towns. I will act to eradicate the phenomenon and increase the levels of employment and salaries in Arab society.The whole campaign was interesting and exciting, especially meeting with women and children in all of the towns and hearing their problems and needs. It is a great responsibility to try to solve those problems and meet their needs.In this election campaign we saw inciting and racist campaigns towards Arab society and its representatives from the right-wing parties, foremost among them [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and Likud, and from the parties claiming to be an alternative to Netanyahu with a goal of harming the authentic Arab representation in the Knesset.The height of the incitement in the campaigns was in the Likud’s attempt to disrupt the election process in Arab society, trying to intimidate Arab voters and delegitimization political participation. We oppose these attempts and the incitement against Arab society and will continue to fight for our rights and for the representation of the needs of our voting public.I oppose Trump’s so-called “deal of the century” that is meant to change the face of the Middle East and is meant to force a one-sided solution on the Palestinian people and erase the just battle for an independent state.I oppose the phenomenon of antisemitism in the world. We in Balad have democratic and humanist values and sanctify the value of human rights. We oppose the discourse of incitement and de-humanization of all groups.We in Balad are for a state of all citizens, and we proposed a bill to that effect in the previous Knesset. As part of our bill, we support the separation of religion and state while protecting freedom of religion for all the religious groups.We oppose the mandatory draft and all wars, on principle.Most of the state’s resources and public funds are invested in the army and settlements. In addition they are distributed unequally between Jews and Arabs in areas of education, culture, and health, and there is severe discrimination in employment and not enough workplaces for Arab citizens. This creates a situation in which over 50% of Arab citizens are under the poverty line and families cannot finish the month and the cost of living is very high.I will act to reduce gaps in the economy and in employment, and will act to create jobs in the Arab society. In addition, I will act to lower the cost of living and lower taxes on basic consumer products and institute government subsidies in the areas of education and health, and will propose a progressive tax.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



