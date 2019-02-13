Megan Barton Hanson heads to Israel to enlist Uri Geller against smoking

British model Megan Barton Hanson.
(photo credit: SOCIAL MEDIA)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
British celebrity and model Megan Barton Hanson will enlist the help of world-famous self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller to fight smoking and will visit Israel for that purpose, the Sun
reported on Wednesday.
She will be flying with her personal trainer Matt Fiddes, who was a body-guard to the late American pop-star Michael Jackson for nearly a decade.
Jackson and Geller were reported to be close friends, which is how Fiddes came to know the Israeli magician and suggest him to Hanson.
Starring on the reality show Love Island, Hanson met ice-skater Wes Nelson, the two separated in January, leading Hanson to confess to feeling lonely and dealing with mental pain.
Geller, who claims to have psychic powers, was slammed by magician and skeptic James Randi in a 1982 book called The Truth about Uri Geller in which he wrote how Geller performs his feats.
Geller repeatedly sued both Randi and his publishers but was not successful.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>