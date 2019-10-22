Meir Shamgar - modern father of legal system - funeral today

Meir Shamgar, who served as the Supreme Court's president, the Attorney-General and the IDF Military Advocate General, will be laid to rest on Tuesday with eulogies from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Reubin Rivlin, top legal officials and family members.



Shamgar died at age 94 on Saturday after a career in which he remade nearly every major legal institution in Israel toward greater authority and independence from the other branches of government.

He will lay in state from 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Supreme Court building where the public can pass by his casket, followed by a public funeral from 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. and concluding with his burial.Shamgar was born in 1925 in Danzig (now part of Poland) and made aliyah in 1939. He was a fighter in Irgun (Etzel) which led to the British arresting him in 1944.The British sent him to prison in Eritrea, where he studied law by correspondence with the University of London. Following his release, Shamgar completed studies in history and philosophy at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.From 1961-1968 he was the IDF's chief lawyer, during which time he elevated the position and the IDF legal division to being far more independent from the non-legal chain of command. Ultimately, he and other leaders later placed the IDF legal division in a chain of command connected to the Attorney-General, rather than the IDF Chief-of-Staff, in order to insulate legal decision from non-legal considerations.He also developed Israel's "belligerent occupation" concept for holding on to the West bank from the Palestinians, while also placing significant limits on what Israel can do in the West Bank. Shamgar also founded the IDF West Bank Court system which deals with suspected Palestinian crimes to this day and has a massive impact on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and relations.While some, especially outside Israel, criticize him for enabling Israel to hold onto the West Bank through creative legal interpretations, most in Israel credit him with paving the way for creating a system which walked a fine balance between managing the newly conquered West Bank areas without crossing certain international law lines which would have led to greater global isolation and condemnation.Famously, he created a right for Palestinians to appeal IDF West Bank Court rulings to the Supreme Court even though they are not citizens.From 1968-1975 he served as the attorney-general, once again strengthening the positions' independence from the political class. In later years, he headed one of many commissions which canonized the attorney-general as the government's chief legal adviser as well as the state's chief prosecutor - a move which has been debated in recent years, but has partially held due to Shamgar's clout with both the political Right and Left.In 1975, he was appointed to the Supreme Court, eventually rising to become chief justice in 1983, a position he held onto for a historic 12 years until 1995. Typically, chief justices serve for around five years, and many have served for shorter terms.During that time, he extended the powers of the Supreme Court to judicially review a variety of new government and Knesset decisions.Following 1995, he directed a wide range of commissions which framed much of Israel's current legal apparatus, including a hotly-debated but non-political method for selecting judges.Besides Netanyahu and Rivlin, current Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, former president Aharon Barak (who was Shamgar's immediate successor), former justice Edna Arbel and Shamgar's sons Dan and Ram will all eulogize him on Tuesday.While Barak has become the hero of the Left, in favor of a liberal court, and the scapegoat of the Right, in favor of a conservative court, Shamgar managed to be held up as a leader by both sides, even as his rulings were often as liberal as Barak's.Generally, Shamgar was regarded as more low key than Barak in advertising the liberal trend of his rulings and whereas Barak came to the court from academia and a liberal reputation, many on the Right cited Shamgar's past fighting with the Irgun in praising him following his death.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });