Mercantile Bank to handle municipal banking needs

Local authorities and municipal corporations in Israel will be able to handle all of their banking activities at Mercantile Bank without having to split their financial activities with other banks, according to Mercantile Bank vice president Amir Klivenov, director of its commercial-banking division.He made the comments at the Annual Meeting of Municipal Governments in Israel, held this week in Eilat, with hundreds of mayors, councilors, members of local government and municipal corporate governance attending. A merger between Mercantile and Municipal Bank (formerly Dexia Bank) took place two months ago. “If Dexia Bank has had one branch, Mercantile Bank has 76 branches nationwide, and Mercantile Bank’s high capital base will have a strong backing with higher capabilities to support all their operations,” Klivenov said.