Meretz complains against Israeli rap artist for hate speech

Hate speech against Meretz .
The Israeli political party Meretz submitted an official complaint to the police on Friday claiming the singer Yoav Eliasi, also known as the Shadow, is inciting against them.
Calling "the incitement of this government in its' own way, and of radical people like that Eliasi" a danger that seeps into Israeli society Meretz secretary Tomer Reznik said that the party can not accept such cartoons being posted on social media and keep silent about them.
Eliasi, who enjoys a huge following on social media, posted the cartoon again and wrote: "Ahhh, here's to hypocrisy."
Naming previous cases in which Meretz allegedly defended powerful and divisive images such as a photograph of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a rope as "free speech" and anti-Israeli protests in universities "democracy" the singer wrote "but for this cartoon they ran away to cry to the police, that's just the way it is when the truth hurts!"
A poster with the image of Netanyahu facing a hanging rope was hung in the Israeli academy of fine art Bezalel in 2016 ,yet Meretz MK Issawi Frej condemned it, saying that those who made it "are playing into Netanyahu's hands".
In a song titles "Warrior
" Eliasi refereed to himself as "the last Zionist" and asked: "If I'm a part of the majority how is it possible that I'm an extremist?"