The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Meretz leader praises US Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg

Horowitz, who is one of four gay MKs in the current Knesset, said he was happy to see a gay candidate run for president of the United States.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 14:40
Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz expressed admiration for the presumptive winner of the Democratic Party's Iowa Caucus, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, in an interview with The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.
Horowitz, who is one of four gay MKs in the current Knesset, said he was happy to see a gay candidate run for president of the United States. A veteran journalist, Horowitz covered the last Iowa caucus for Channel 12 in 2015.
"I am very fond of Pete Buttigieg," Horowitz said. "I think he's a great guy. I really like him. I don't have a relationship with him, but I met him and spoke to him casually when we both spoke at the last J Street Conference. He's an impressive guy and one of the best voices of the Democratic Party. I've followed him from a distance and I like what I hear and what I see."
Asked if he thought America could elect a gay president, Horowitz said: "I sure hope so. It's time for us to be fully included and accepted. I hope Israel will elect a gay prime minister one day, too."
Horowitz also praised the social agenda of Buttigieg's's fellow democratic candidate, Bernie Sanders.
"I'm in favor of a more fair partition of wealth," he said. "The gap  causes a very deep social problem in the world, not just in the US. We need a more equal division of wealth, resources and power or we will lose the real meaning of democracy."


Tags Meretz nitzan horowitz Pete Buttigieg
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Holocaust needs to be above politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Are rabbinical schools becoming anti-Israel pulpits? By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
Daniel Pipes Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine By DANIEL PIPES
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
2 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
3 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
4 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
5 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by