Mexican police arrest suspect for murder of Israeli DJ Ronen Dahan - report

Ronen Dahan, AKA DJ Perplex.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Mexican police arrested a man name Victor N. for the murder of DJ Ronen Dahan and another man who was shot at the party, The Jerusalem Post's sister Hebrew newspaper reported on Tuesday.
According to Mexican media outlets, the detainee has a criminal record and was convicted of murder two years ago.
Dahan and another man were murdered by a gunman
who broke into a music festival in San Luis Potosi, Mexico in the beginning of July. Dahan, also known as Perplex, had been on the last leg of his tour in Mexico, and had used Facebook to “check in” to the San Luis festival just a few hours before the event on Saturday.
Dahan was a DJ and music producer whose music has spanned the styles of electronic dance music, techno, pop and psychedelic trance. A fan called him “one of the exponents of the best stage of raves and psy.” He released 13 albums, which feature his signature style of “dirty sounds and sexy bass” lines, according to his bio. Dahan worked with electronic dance music artist Jesus Luz, as well as Cutfather, Medina, Coco Star, Inns and September.
Born in France, Dahan grew up in Israel and lived in Scandinavia at the time of his death. He traveled frequently and had gone on a number of world tours.
Dahan’s fans have been mourning the DJ and leaving him messages on his Facebook page, remembering him for his role in the music world. “Rest in peace, the Trance family cry at the moment but we will remember you forever,” one fan wrote.
