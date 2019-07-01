Microsoft Israel announces new CEO Ronit Atad

File photo of a Microsoft logo on an office building in New York.
(photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
Ronit Atad, the now former CEO of Elad Software Systems Ltd., was recently appointed as the new CEO of Microsoft Israel and will take up the position in the beginning of October as the head of Microsoft's business activity in Israel while Assaf Rappaport continues to lead the research and development department, the company formally declared Monday.
Atad's former company Elad Software Systems is one of the largest advanced technological development companies in Israel, specializing in business innovation implementation - Elad Software Systems is also is a formal partner of Microsoft.
Atad has 20 years of experience in managing information technology development projects at leading software companies within Israel and the United States, holding multiple leadership and executive positions over her tenure - including Nasdaq-listed Amdocs, a software company founded in Israel but now headquartered in Missouri.
Shelly Landsmann, the general manager of Microsoft Israel, said she will be leaving the firm in July, after four years at the helm of the American software giant’s Israeli operations.
Landsmann, who has worked at Microsoft for 22 years, was responsible for leading both the company’s business activity in Israel and its overall growth in cloud technology. Microsoft has already started searching for her replacement.
“I am proud of the impact of the company in Israel, including our corporate responsibility work, and I am proud of the impact we have on Microsoft worldwide from Israel. After 22 years, I have decided to hit ‘refresh’ and commence the next chapter.”
