Minister Ofir Akunis: 11,000 families will be given food aid until April



Social Affairs Minister Ofir Akunis announced on Thursday he was able to secure 6 million nis [1.7 mil USD] to assure 11,000 Israeli families be provided with food purchasing coupons until the month of April ends.

The project, named the Food Security Pilot, had been in operation since 2017 and offers deserving families two means to obtain food. One is delivering dry goods to their homes via messenger and the other is by offering them food coupons. The project is being offered in 46 towns across the country.



When the pilot becomes a national program when the 2020 state budget is passed it is meant to include workshops on healthy nutrition and handling personal finances.



The success is also credited to a coalition of MKs from several parties who petitioned the Knesset to gather the Financial Committee to get the Treasury to deliver the funds. MK Miki Haimovich said that “we will keep on working that there won’t be any children who go to bed hungry.” Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn also lauded the news and said that “our struggle was successful.”

