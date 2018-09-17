Ministry of Health warns of a measles risk in Ukrainian flights

An El Al plane in Ben Gurion Airport.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Health Ministry warned the public that passengers on flights to and from Kiev are at risk of catching the measles, in a statement issued on Monday. Many Israelis travel to Ukraine during this season to visit the town of Uman, where Rebbe Nachman of Breslov is buried.
On September 12, a passenger suspected of having the measles arrived in Israel from Kiev via Amsterdam having flown on Ukraine International Airlines flight PS1010 and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight KL461, the statement read.
On that same date, a passenger arrived on UIA flight 779 and is suspected of having measles as well.
Measles is one of the most serious infectious diseases. It is highly contagious and can be transmitted airborne from coughs and sneezes. Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after a person is infected and can include high fever, coughing, runny nose, red or watery eyes and sometimes Koplik spots
– tiny white spots which can appear in the mouth two or three days after the onset of symptoms. Complications are common – from diarrhea to pneumonia, bronchitis and brain inflammation.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>